NFL Scouting Combine Staying In Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL scouting combine will remain in Indianapolis for at least two more years under an agreement announced Thursday.
The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987. Since those early days, when the combine played out with little fanfare, it has evolved into a major event on the NFL calendar. The combine now features hours of live television coverage, and in recent years, fans have been permitted to attend to watch on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.
More than 27,000 fans attended the 2024 combine, according to Visit Indy, which helped broker the deal.
"Indianapolis is uniquely designed and built to host an event as complex as the NFL Combine," Pete Ward, chief operating officer of the Indianapolis Colts, said in a statement. "Efficiently moving prospects, team owners, coaching staff, medical personnel, and national media is seamlessly done in Indy, and the Colts are proud to be part of the team keeping the event in our city."
