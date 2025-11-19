The NFL seems to be as competitive as ever at the top, and there are a ton of teams that could hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

The MVP race has gained a little bit more clarity of late, but also feels pretty wide open at this stage.

We're through 11 full weeks of the season, and most teams have seven games to go in the regular season.

The Eagles (8-2) and Rams (8-2) pace the NFC field right now, while the Patriots (9-2), Broncos (9-2), and Colts (8-2) lead the way in the AFC.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds through 11 weeks of the NFL season:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11/19/25 and are subject to change.

Los Angeles Rams +550

Philadelphia Eagles +600

Buffalo Bills +800

Indianapolis Colts +900

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Seattle Seahawks +1100

Detroit Lions +1100

Baltimore Ravens +1200

Denver Broncos +1400

New England Patriots +1500

Green Bay Packers +1500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3000

--

That's the Top 12 right now. Other area teams odds include the Chicago Bears (+8000, 17th), and Minnesota Vikings (+40000, 21st).

Here's a look at the current front runners for MVP:

Matthew Stafford +135

Drake Maye +185

Josh Allen +475

Jonathan Taylor +800

Patrick Mahomes +1900

Jalen Hurts +3500

Lamar Jackson +4500

Other intriguing names include former Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold (+5000, 8th), Packers Quarterback Jordan Love (+6500, T-10th), and Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams (+8000, T-14th).

Week 12 action begins on Thursday night when the Bills visit the Houston Texans. Kickoff is at 7:15 on Prime Video.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook