Checking in on NFL MVP, Super Bowl Odds After Wild Week 11
The NFL seems to be as competitive as ever at the top, and there are a ton of teams that could hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.
The MVP race has gained a little bit more clarity of late, but also feels pretty wide open at this stage.
We're through 11 full weeks of the season, and most teams have seven games to go in the regular season.
The Eagles (8-2) and Rams (8-2) pace the NFC field right now, while the Patriots (9-2), Broncos (9-2), and Colts (8-2) lead the way in the AFC.
Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds through 11 weeks of the NFL season:
Los Angeles Rams +550
Philadelphia Eagles +600
Buffalo Bills +800
Indianapolis Colts +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Seattle Seahawks +1100
Detroit Lions +1100
Baltimore Ravens +1200
Denver Broncos +1400
New England Patriots +1500
Green Bay Packers +1500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3000
That's the Top 12 right now. Other area teams odds include the Chicago Bears (+8000, 17th), and Minnesota Vikings (+40000, 21st).
Here's a look at the current front runners for MVP:
Matthew Stafford +135
Drake Maye +185
Josh Allen +475
Jonathan Taylor +800
Patrick Mahomes +1900
Jalen Hurts +3500
Lamar Jackson +4500
Other intriguing names include former Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold (+5000, 8th), Packers Quarterback Jordan Love (+6500, T-10th), and Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams (+8000, T-14th).
Week 12 action begins on Thursday night when the Bills visit the Houston Texans. Kickoff is at 7:15 on Prime Video.
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
