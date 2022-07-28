Non-Conference Schedule Announced for SDSU Women&#8217;s Basketball

Non-Conference Schedule Announced for SDSU Women’s Basketball

It was announced recently that Sioux Falls would be playing host to a marquee early season matchup between WNIT Champion South Dakota State and NCAA Women's National Champion South Carolina.

On Wednesday, GoJacks.com published an article announcing the remainder of the non-conference opponents this season for the Jackrabbit women.

Last season, SDSU engineered an improbable run to win the WNIT, and finished the season with a mark of 29-9.

Per the article, the team will have 5 non-conference home games, which does not include the South Carolina game (Dec. 15), which is at neutral site Sioux Falls.

Home non-conference opponents this season include Creighton (Nov. 7), Lehigh (Nov. 11) Mississippi State (Nov. 14), Northern Iowa (Dec. 3), and UT Martin (Dec. 12).

Sandwiched in between those home non-conference contests will be quite the trip for the Jackrabbits, as the team will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament Nov. 19-21. It will be quite the test for SDSU as the field includes Gonzaga, Louisville, Marquette, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas and UCLA.

Other non-conference games on the road include games at Washington State and Montana State. The team will also have a neutral site matchup against Kansas State.

For more on the schedule this season for South Dakota State Women's Basketball, find the story here.

Source: GoJacks

