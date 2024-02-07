Here’s How Augie and USF Fit in Latest NSIC BKB Standings
The Northern Sun Conference basketball tournament is rapidly approaching, and it has been a pair of very strong seasons for both the Men's and Women's side of things.
USF is 8-8 within conference play in Men's Basketball, while the Cougars are 5-11 on the Women's side.
For Augie, they are very much in the thick of things at 9-7 in Men's hoops, while the Viking women are also 5-11 at present within the conference.
The 2024 NSIC Tournament here in Sioux Falls runs from March 2nd through the 5th at the Sanford Pentagon. You can find more information and buy tickets at this link.
Here are the complete standings at present for NSIC Women's Basketball:
Here's how things currently stack up in Men's hoops:
And here are the remaining opponents for both of our area programs:
USF - @ C-SP, @ Duluth, @ Bemidji, @ SCSU, vs. Moorhead, vs. Minot
Augie - @ Winona, @ Mankato, @ Crookston, @ Moorhead, vs. Northern St, vs. UMary
Best of luck to the Cougars and Vikings down the stretch, and don't miss out on the chance to see these teams at the NSIC Tournament in early March!
Source: NorthernSun.org
