Not One, But Two Jackrabbit WBB Players Out for Season
News from the hardwood is seldom at this stage of the offseason, and unfortunately for the 2023-24 Jackrabbit Women's Basketball team, they're in the news as we head towards the weekend.
In a release from the University on Friday afternoon, it has been announced that both Haleigh Timmer and Kallie Theisen will miss the upcoming season with injuries.
There were no further details given in the release other than that the injuries were sustained in the offseason.
It's extremely tough news for Coach Aaron Johnston and the Jacks, as they look to repeat as Summit League Champions this season.
The duo appeared in all 35 games for the Jacks last season, with Timmer making 35 starts. As a pair, they combined for more than 18 points per game, and will be dearly missed on the floor.
SDSU Women's Basketball is coming off of an undefeated conference season, and finished with a 29-6 record which included a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
It's next player up time for the Jacks, as they prepare to open the season next month.
The Jacks have an exhibition game against Minnesota-Duluth on November 1st, before they officially open the season on November 6th when they play host to Arkansas State.
Be sure to follow the link below for the full release from GoJacks.com.
Source: GoJacks.com (Full Story)
