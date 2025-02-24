Brackets are Here for NSIC BKB Tournaments in Sioux Falls

The Northern Sun Basketball Tournaments are set to begin on campus sites on Wednesday, before the final eight Men's and Women's programs descend upon the Sanford Pentagon here in Sioux Falls.

Here's a look at both brackets, schedules, and details you need to know for this year's NSIC Basketball Tournaments!

Women's Basketball

Top 4 Seeds (First Round Bye to Pentagon) - #1 Concordia-St. Paul, #2 Southwest Minnesota State, #3 Minnesota State-Mankato, #4 Northern State

First round campus site matchups (Wednesday):

#9 Minot State @ #8 St. Cloud State - 5:30 (Winner faces C-SP)

#12 Minnesota Crookston @ #5 Sioux Falls - 6:00 (Winner faces Northern State)

#11 Minnesota Duluth @ #6 UMary - 6:00 (Winner faces Mankato)

#10 Wayne State @ #7 Minnesota Moorhead (Winner faces SW Minnesota State)

Here's the bracket:

Men's Basketball

Top 4 Seeds (First Round Bye to Pentagon) - #1 Concordia-St. Paul, #2 SW Minnesota State, #3 Minnesota State Moorhead, #4 Minnesota State Mankato

First round campus site matchups (Wednesday):

#9 Sioux Falls @ #8 Minot State - 6:00 (Winner faces C-SP)

#12 Bemidji State @ #5 St. Cloud State - 7:30 (Winner faces Mankato)

#11 Augustana @ #6 Minn. Duluth - 6:00 (Winner faces Moorhead)

#10 Wayne State @ #7 Winona State - 6:00 (Winner faces SW Minnesota State)

Here's the bracket:

Source: NorthernSun.org

