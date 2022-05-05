NSIC Softball Tournament Begins Thursday, Augustana & USF

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC Champion Augustana softball team begins play at the NSIC Tournament beginning Thursday in Rochester, Minnesota. The Augustana Vikings will play at 2:00 PM but will await the lowest remaining seed between Upper Iowa and Wayne State or Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State. Those games begin at 10:00 AM Thursday.

Meanwhile, the University of Sioux Falls draws SMSU to begin the double-elimination tournament.

The Vikings are the NSIC Champions after completing a 27-3 NSIC schedule as part of a 43-8 overall record.

As a team, Augustana is the nation’s leader in several categories including total hits (532), runs scored per game (8.35), and total runs (426). Pardo holds the nation’s lead with her 24 home runs.

Kait Van Der Zwaag of the University of Sioux Falls Softball Team, who helped lead the Cougars to six straight wins this week, has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week.

The NSIC Tournament Championship is slated for 2:00 PM on Saturday.

Live video will be available for all games for the Saturday championship.

Source: Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls