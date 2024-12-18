What are the Odds of an All South Dakota FCS Title Game?

South Dakota State Jackrabbit football is just one win away from playing in their third-consecutive FCS Title Game.

South Dakota Coyote football is playing in their first ever Semifinal matchup on Saturday and is aiming to add some more program firsts to their resume this season.

SDSU is a slight favorite on the road in Fargo against the North Dakota State Bison, while USD is a touchdown-plus underdog in Bozeman against top-seeded Montana State.

Get our free mobile app

What are the chances that we could see an all-South Dakota FCS Title game? Not too shabby, actually.

First, let's take a look at this weekend's odds (and not get ahead of ourselves):

DraftKings Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook loading...

*Odds are subject to change, and odds quoted are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12/18/2024.

Since we're talking just wins for USD and SDSU, we'll take a look at the collective Moneyline odds for both teams.

Combined, the payout of a USD and SDSU Moneyline bet currently pays +457 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mathematically, that is just shy of an 18% (17.95%) chance of both events occurring, and our State representing itself quite well down in Frisco.

South Dakota State and North Dakota State collide for the second time this season in Fargo on Saturday, an 11:00 start time on Saturday. Watch the game on ABC or ESPN+.

The USD Coyotes are out in Bozeman to battle the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, a 2:30 start time. Watch the game Saturday on ABC or ESPN+.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: