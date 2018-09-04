Off the Tee: Fed Ex Playoffs, Ryder Cup, Tiger v Phil

The Fed Ex Cup Playoffs are supposed to showcase the best talent on the PGA Tour with a quartet of events stacked with the best of the best players to end the season by crowning a champion.

Halfway into the four-event schedule, it has been a runaway for Bryson DeChambeau.

The 24-year-old California has played nearly flawless golf, winning the Northern Trust by four strokes and the Dell Technologies Championship by two shots.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf blog and I discuss DeChambeau's dominance and how a quirky rule could keep him from winning the Tour Championship in two weeks (September 20-23), even if he wins the BMW Championship this week (September 6-9).

Other topics:

The 2018 Ryder Cup matches are less than a month away in France. Team USA Captain Jim Furyk has made three of his four captain's picks and no one is surprised by the selections. Team Europe will fill out its' roster Wednesday (September 5).

More details are emerging about the head-to-head match-up between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, November 23 in Las Vegas. We know it's a $9 million, winner-take-all event, and now we know how much it's going to cost to watch (not free).

Here's our full conversation: