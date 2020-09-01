Oklahoma City Thunder Force Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Paul and the Thunder had their backs to the bubble wall, a tougher spot than usual when facing elimination. Paul gave the Thunder at least one more game at Disney, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for a 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night in Game 6 of a Western Conference first-round series.

Paul made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left and the game tied at 100, and Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off.

In a game that was close all the way — neither team led by double digits — the Thunder bounced back from a blowout in Game 5.

Game 7 will be Wednesday night, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. James Harden said the Rockets’ mindset won’t change.

“To go win,” he said. “It’s simple.”

Harden had 32 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Rockets, while Robert Covington had 18 and Westbrook 17 in his second game back from a right quadriceps strain.

It gives the West two Game 7s, with Denver and Utah set to play theirs on Tuesday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app