Day two of the NSIC Tournament from the Sanford Pentagon is in the books and the final two days are set up for some great college basketball action.

Locally in Sioux Falls, there was a lot of interest with both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls having both their men's and women's teams in the final field of eight respectively.

With two days down, only two remain. The University of Sioux Falls saw their women's team advance on Saturday with a win over MSU Moorhead as did Augustana University's men's team with a win on Sunday over Northern State.

The Augie women lost on Saturday to Winona State and the University of Sioux Falls men lost on Sunday to Southwest Minnesota State University.

The scene shifts to the semi-final games on Monday at the Sanford Pentagon with the women playing in the afternoon session and the men playing in the evening session.

In the afternoon session, USF and Wayne State will play at noon, while Winona State will play Northern State at 230pm.

In the evening session, Minnesota State will play Upper Iowa at 530pm, while Augustana will play SMSU at 8pm.

The winners will advance to the Championship Game, with the women's game on Tuesday at 5pm and the men's game at 8pm.