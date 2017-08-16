Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Jerry Palleschi Is Live at Augustana University
Today Jeff Thurn and Jerry Palleschi take ESPN 99.1 and Overtime on the road.
Our annual visit to the campus of Augustana University for Augieville!
Live coaches interviews from all the fall sports. Fans and supporters of Augustana Athletics can pickup their season tickets. There will be fun entertainment with live music, food and plenty of activities for the kids.
The party starts at 3:00 PM today so join ESPN 99.1. Go Augie!