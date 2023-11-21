Packers Receive Good News Regarding Aaron Jones Injury

For those that watched the Packers defeat the Chargers this past Sunday, you know it was a game full of injuries.

One of which was the highly concerning injury to Packers veteran running back Aaron Jones.

It appeared as though Jones suffered a very serious injury to his knee, as he was emotional as he left the field.

Get our free mobile app

The Packers are on a short week ahead of a Thursday road game at Detroit, but did receive some surprisingly good news about their veteran tailback:

Jones hurt his knee in Sunday’s win over the Chargers and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain. He is considered unlikely to play on Thanksgiving and will be week-to-week moving forward.

Bullet dodged. Packers fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that it is far from the worst-case scenario for Jones.

However, the team will need to make other plans at running back this week against Detroit. Fellow veteran AJ Dillon was also on the Monday injury report with a groin injury, and the team made a couple of moves at the position yesterday.

Green Bay signed veteran Patrick Taylor from the Patriots practice squad, a player that has a long history with the team. In addition, the Packers are reportedly welcoming back James Robinson to their practice squad.

The Packers at 4-6 have a tough test this week, taking on the 8-2 Detroit Lions on the road on Thanksgiving Day, an 11:30 start time.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and NBC Sports on MSN

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather