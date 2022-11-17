Packers Activate Veteran Wideout Ahead of TNF vs. Tennessee

Packers Activate Veteran Wideout Ahead of TNF vs. Tennessee

Getty Images

Both the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans will be without some key players for tonight's matchup at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.

The Packers fortunately will get back a key player on offense just in time for tonight's game, as the team broke the news that veteran wideout Randall Cobb will be activated for tonight's game off of injured reserve.

Cobb has missed the past four games after suffering from an ankle injury early in the season.

Get our free mobile app

Cobb's activation is important given the team moved on from return man and wideout Amari Rodgers early in the week, and lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a high ankle sprain just two games ago.

Doubs could still play later in the season, but will be inactive for tonight's game against 6-3 Tennessee.

Cobb had been a big part of the Packers offense early on this season, hauling in 18 passes for 257 yards in 6 games.

Over his career, Cobb has proven to be a favorite of veteran Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Cobb currently stands at 11th in Packers history in career receiving yards with 6,156, and will look to move into the top 10 later in the season.

Kickoff between the Packers and the Titans tonight on Prime Video is set for 7:15. You can also listen to the game on 102.3 FM/AM 1000 KSOO here in Sioux Falls!

Sources: Ian Rapoport Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: Football, gb, Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field, NFL, ten, Tennessee Titans, Thursday Night Football, tnf
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls