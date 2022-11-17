Packers Activate Veteran Wideout Ahead of TNF vs. Tennessee

Both the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans will be without some key players for tonight's matchup at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.

The Packers fortunately will get back a key player on offense just in time for tonight's game, as the team broke the news that veteran wideout Randall Cobb will be activated for tonight's game off of injured reserve.

Cobb has missed the past four games after suffering from an ankle injury early in the season.

Get our free mobile app

Cobb's activation is important given the team moved on from return man and wideout Amari Rodgers early in the week, and lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a high ankle sprain just two games ago.

Doubs could still play later in the season, but will be inactive for tonight's game against 6-3 Tennessee.

Cobb had been a big part of the Packers offense early on this season, hauling in 18 passes for 257 yards in 6 games.

Over his career, Cobb has proven to be a favorite of veteran Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Cobb currently stands at 11th in Packers history in career receiving yards with 6,156, and will look to move into the top 10 later in the season.

Kickoff between the Packers and the Titans tonight on Prime Video is set for 7:15. You can also listen to the game on 102.3 FM/AM 1000 KSOO here in Sioux Falls!

Sources: Ian Rapoport Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)