The Green Bay Packers play host to the Chicago Bears in the NFL's oldest and most historic rivalry on Sunday, and it's a big one.

The winner of the game will either retain the lead (Bears) or take the lead (Packers) of the NFC North following the game.

The injury bug has hit both teams hard this season, and there are a ton of good players set to be questionable or out of Sunday's contest.

Get our free mobile app

Notably, Linebacker Quay Walker will return for Green Bay, while second-year Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze will be out.

Here's a look at the latest injury outlook:

For the Bears, Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will also be out, along with rookie Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II.

Green Bay fans will have to wait and see whether do-it-all playmaker Jayden Reed makes his return this week after being out since Week 2 with a collarbone and foot injury.

Kickoff between the Bears and Packers from Lambeau is set for 3:25 on Sunday. Coverage begins at 3:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Rob Demovsky Twitter