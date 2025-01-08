Packers Receive Great Injury News Ahead of Philly Matchup

The Green Bay Packers lost wide receiver Christian Watson to a season ending injury on Monday, but they've received some good news following their first practice of the week on Wednesday.

The Packers are set to travel to take on the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon, and they might be getting some reinforcements on the defensive side back at the right time.

Both Safety Evan Williams and Linebacker Quay Walker have been hobbled by injuries of late, but both players reportedly practiced on Wednesday.

Per AcmePackingCompany:

The fact that both defenders are able to suit up in the first practice of the week means there’s a good chance that they’ll be able to play against the Eagles. If they can go, Walker and Edgerrin Cooper will likely be the most-played linebackers in both base and nickel sets while Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon get the nod at outside cornerback, Bullard will play the slot and Williams and Xavier McKinney would be the team’s starting safeties.

The Packers have had to adjust on the fly of late defensively without the pair of starters, and the potential of Walker and Williams' return could be a big boost.

In addition to that good news, Quarterback Jordan Love also returned to practice and indicated that he is "hopeful" to play on Sunday.

The Packers take on the Eagles on Sunday, a 3:30 start time on FOX. Listen to the game locally on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO beginning with pregame at 3:00!

Source: Acme Packing Company and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

