Packers Announce David Bakhtiari’s Status for Thurs vs. DET

David Bakhtiari had a notably long and brutal recovery from a knee injury that occurred late in the 2020 NFL season.

Now, he continues to struggle to stay on the field for the Green Bay Packers, and won't be making a return Thursday night against the 2-1 Detroit Lions.

The Packers and Lions will duke it out for the top spot in the division Thursday night, and Green Bay will once again shuffle the offensive line in preparation for the game.

Get our free mobile app

Per SB Nation on MSN:

The biggest surprise here is that Bakhtiari is going to be unable to go, as the coaching staff has not stated that Jordan Love’s blindside protector has faced a significant setback. After starting in Week 1, though, Bakhtiari will now have gone on to miss three straight games for the team. His replacement should be Rasheed Walker, who has started the last two weeks at left tackle.

Walker has performed well in back-to-back starts for the Packers, but Green Bay will certainly continue to miss their All-Pro left tackle for as long as he is out.

The Packers will also be without Guard Elgton Jenkins and Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. Additionally, Running back Aaron Jones, Wide Receiver Christian Watson, and Cornerback Jaire Alexander are all listed as questionable.

Green Bay and Detroit kick off Week 4 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football, it's a 7:15 start time on Prime Video.

Source: SB Nation on MSN