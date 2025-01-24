Packers Expected to Hire Getsy, Could They Also Go After Slowik?

With the San Francisco 49ers announcing the return of one-time Packers assistant Robert Saleh as their Defensive Coordinator, the Packers remain on the hunt for assistant coaches.

On Friday, AcmePackingCompany reported that former Packers Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy will return to the team in some capacity next season:

On Friday, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, who broke the news that the Green Bay Packers would be moving on from defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich earlier this offseason, stated that former Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy “is expected to land back on the Packers’ coaching staff in some capacity.” Obviously, the opening right now on Green Bay’s coaching staff is quarterbacks coach, as Tom Clements — who replaced Getsy in 2022 — is set to retire. There is a possibility, though, that the Packers could be looking for a new offensive coordinator, as current offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich received a head coach interview request with the Chicago Bears.

There's a lot of options on the table for Green Bay, who is still also in search of the team's next defensive line coach. On Thursday, the Lions inked a deal with Packer interviewee Kacy Rodgers, knocking him off of the Packers wish list.

In addition, a very intriguing name with both Green Bay and Matt LaFleur ties surprisingly became available on Friday:

Maybe Bobby Slowik makes sense back home in Titletown. Could he be the OC and Getsy slides in at QB Coach? Or maybe it's the opposite of that. Whatever the case, there are a ton of options for the Packers in the coming days and weeks this offseason.

