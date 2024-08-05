Packers Give Injury Update on South Dakota Native Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft on Twitter

South Dakota native and SDSU Jackrabbit alum Tucker Kraft seems to be enjoying Green Bay ahead of year number two with the Packers.

Despite not practicing just yet in training camp as he reportedly works back from a pec injury, Kraft is still around the team and gearing up to participate sooner than later.

The Packers had their Family Night practice on Friday, and Kraft made quite the entrance despite not donning a helmet and shoulder pads:

Late last week, several different Packer media members commented on Kraft's absence, and soon-to-be participation in camp:

Here's another update from ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

Kraft finished his rookie season with 355 receiving yards and 2 scores, and figures to have an increased role from the jump this season.

Kraft and the Packers open the preseason on Saturday when they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. It remains to be seen in Kraft will be officially activated by then.

**UPDATE** Field Yates reported this update on Monday afternoon:

The Packers open up the regular season in Sao Paolo, Brazil against the Eagles on Friday, September 6th.

Sources: Rob Demovsky TwitterMatt Schneidman Twitter and Cameron Ezeir Twitter

