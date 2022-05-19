Part of 49th Street in Sioux Falls to Close Temporarily

Drivers on East 49th Street in Sioux Falls will be looking for alternative routes for the next several days.

The City of Sioux Falls says beginning Friday (May 20), the west leg of East 49th Street will be closed at Sycamore Avenue to allow crews to perform concrete repairs.

Motorists are advised to use 42nd Street or 53rd Street as an alternate route.

This work is anticipated to be completed in two weeks.

The area is part of Phase Three of the Sycamore Avenue Improvement Project which is bringing increased traffic flow on Sycamore from 26th Street to 57th Street.

The $6 million project is expected to be finished in early November.

