The University of Washington has landed a talented quarterback and it just so happens he resides in South Dakota.

Pierre senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has committed to the University of Washington to play for the Huskies in the 2023 class.

Kienholz chose Washington over Wisconsin, North Dakota State, and Wyoming.

Lincoln is listed as a 3-star prospect in the 2023 class and has tremendous upside.

In addition to the local connection of Kienholz joining the University of Washington, they recently hired former University of Sioux Falls head coach Kalen Deboer.

