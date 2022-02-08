Plan Your Fall Vacation Around the Minnesota State Fair &#038; Zac Brown Band

Plan Your Fall Vacation Around the Minnesota State Fair & Zac Brown Band

One of the largest and most attended State Fairs in the country has booked its first headliner. The Minnesota State Fair has announced the Zac Brown Band will take the stage on Friday, September 2, 2022.


The Middle Tour will feature special guest Robert Randolph Band.

A fall vacation in Minnesota? Absolutely, and one last celebration before the school year begins. The fair dates this year are August 25 through Labor Day, September 5. And, pre-fair discount tickets are on sale now for $14.

If you had to choose what you like most about the Minnesota State fair, would it be the entertainment or the food?

During your Minnesota State Fair marathon, you'll find hundreds of vendors for some great shopping. Oh, it's never too early for Christmas shopping right?

And to keep your strength up the Minnesota State Fair is never outdone when it comes to food. 300+ food vendors offering 500+ menu items - 80 of which are on a stick. It's like an In-Your-Face competition to other State Fairs around the country.

The Minnesota State Fair week will be the largest play center for kids. Attractions for the pint-sized to the thrill seeker.

