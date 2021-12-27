Polaris RZR and GENERAL ATVs Recalled
More than eight thousand all-terrain vehicles are being recalled because of a potential issue with the steering wheel.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling about 8,800 Polaris RZR and GENERAL models sold nationwide, including in South Dakota, from July 2021 through October 2021.
The recall centers on the vehicle's steering wheel, which can separate and result in a loss of control, posing a crash hazard.
To date, Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris has received 33 reports of broken or cracked steering wheel spokes, including five reports of rollovers and two reports of injuries.
This recall involves certain vehicle identification numbers (VIN) of the following Polaris RZR recreational off-road vehicles, as well as certain VINs of the following Polaris GENERAL recreational off-road vehicles.
The RZR models were sold in black, blue, copper, gray, navy, orange, sands metallic, red, tan, and white. The GENERAL models were sold in black, blue, burgundy, graphite, gray, titanium, tan, and white. The vehicles are made in two or four-seat configurations.
The following model years and model names are included in the recall:
- 2021 RZR TURBO S Velocity
- 2021 RZR TURBO S 4 Velocity
- 2020; 2021; 2022 RZR XP 1000
- 2021; 2022 RZR XP 4 1000
- 2021 RZR XP Turbo
- 2021 RZR XP 4 Turbo
- 2021; 2022 GENERAL 4 1000
- 2022 GENERAL 1000
- 2021; 2022 GENERAL XP 1000
- 2020; 2021; 2022 GENERAL XP 4 1000
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is advising owners of the impacted vehicles to stop using them immediately and to Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, including the installation of a new steering wheel.
Polaris customer service is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM Central Time at 1-800-765-2747.
You can also go to the Polaris website and click on 'Off-Road Safety Recalls' to see if your VIN is included in any recalls.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Three of South Dakota's Guinness World Records
- Two Reasons Spending Christmas in the Emergency Room Was Good
- Which State Has the Worst Winter? Nope, Not South Dakota
- Take a Tour of One of South Dakota's Largest Cattle Ranches