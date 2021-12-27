Polaris RZR and GENERAL ATVs Recalled

More than eight thousand all-terrain vehicles are being recalled because of a potential issue with the steering wheel.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling about 8,800 Polaris RZR and GENERAL models sold nationwide, including in South Dakota, from July 2021 through October 2021.

The recall centers on the vehicle's steering wheel, which can separate and result in a loss of control, posing a crash hazard.

Get our free mobile app

To date, Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris has received 33 reports of broken or cracked steering wheel spokes, including five reports of rollovers and two reports of injuries.

This recall involves certain vehicle identification numbers (VIN) of the following Polaris RZR recreational off-road vehicles, as well as certain VINs of the following Polaris GENERAL recreational off-road vehicles.

The RZR models were sold in black, blue, copper, gray, navy, orange, sands metallic, red, tan, and white. The GENERAL models were sold in black, blue, burgundy, graphite, gray, titanium, tan, and white. The vehicles are made in two or four-seat configurations.

The following model years and model names are included in the recall:

2021 RZR TURBO S Velocity

2021 RZR TURBO S 4 Velocity

2020; 2021; 2022 RZR XP 1000

2021; 2022 RZR XP 4 1000

2021 RZR XP Turbo

2021 RZR XP 4 Turbo

2021; 2022 GENERAL 4 1000

2022 GENERAL 1000

2021; 2022 GENERAL XP 1000

2020; 2021; 2022 GENERAL XP 4 1000

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is advising owners of the impacted vehicles to stop using them immediately and to Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, including the installation of a new steering wheel.

Polaris customer service is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM Central Time at 1-800-765-2747.

You can also go to the Polaris website and click on 'Off-Road Safety Recalls' to see if your VIN is included in any recalls.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

