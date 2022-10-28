Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022.

It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers.

The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, or while supplies last, at the north side of the WH Lyon Fairgrounds off Madison Street.