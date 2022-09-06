Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed

Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so.

Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below.

The bike trail on the east side of the Big Sioux River Greenway will be detoured to Eighth Street, east to Weber Avenue, then north, before heading west into Falls Park.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closure City of Sioux Falls loading...

This work is anticipated to be completed in mid-October.

The paved bike trails in Sioux Falls cover 29 miles and were first constructed in 1987 with numerous additions over the past 35 years.

Sioux Falls: Then and Now The City of Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of the streets, landscapes, and neighborhoods look vastly different than just 10-15 years ago.

Here's a look at Sioux Falls, then-and-now. See if you can recognize some of these old buildings, businesses, and city streets.

10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls ;) Sioux Falls is a special place. There is really no place else in the world quite like it. It is a unique spot of shining joy on the edge of the plains. But, if someone is planning to move here, there are a few things to know...



