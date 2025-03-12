When Are Pro Days for Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota?

Pro Days are of great importance for NFL hopefuls looking to make the most of their opportunity in the NFL or any level of professional football.

They are especially important for players that didn't garner an NFL Combine invite, or those that were unable to participate due to injury or other circumstances.

This year's draft may be lighter than those in recent memory in terms of area players selected, but there are still a ton of student athletes looking for an opportunity.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the dates and known details for upcoming Pro Days at our area colleges and universities.

Missouri Valley Football Conference

North Dakota State - March 27th

Northern Iowa - March 24th

South Dakota - March 26th*

South Dakota State - March 26th

*Augustana and USF prospects will be in attendance. USF prospects also plan to participate at upcoming Concordia-St. Paul Pro Day.

Big 12 Conference

Entire Conference including Iowa State - 3/18-21* (Frisco, Texas)

*Exact dates TBD

Big Ten Conference

Minnesota Gophers - March 19th

Nebraska Cornhuskers - March 25th

Iowa Hawkeyes - March 24th

Stay tuned for a more detailed list of prospects in attendance.

Source: Pro Day List - PFF.com

Ten Nebraska Cornhusker Alums in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien