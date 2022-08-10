QB of Top 25 College Football Program Out Indefinitely

It's a tough time of year for football players. Between injuries and adjustments to camp and more, the toll is often very taxing.

On Wednesday morning, news broke that Wake Forest Quarterback Sam Hartman will be sidelined indefinitely with a non-football related medical condition.

Per an article from ESPN.com, Hartman will be out for the near future:

Get our free mobile app

After workouts on Tuesday, Hartman sought medical attention for a condition unrelated to football, according to the school. Details on the condition were withheld due to privacy restrictions. Medical personnel ran tests on Hartman and determined he should be withheld from competition indefinitely.

Duke's Mayo Bowl - Wake Forest v Wisconsin Getty Images loading...

The Wake Forest Demon Deacon Football team was approaching one of their most highly anticipated seasons in some time. The team garnered a lot of buzz in the ACC preseason poll, and came in at #19 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

The Deacs will have to lean on Sophomore Michael Kern in the absence of Hartman.

Hartman isn't only a solid quarterback for Wake Forest, but one of the top in the country entering his second-to-last year of eligibility:

Hartman, a three-year starter, led Wake to the ACC Atlantic Division title last season and a Gator Bowl win over Rutgers, throwing for 4,228 yards and accounting for 50 total touchdowns.

Hartman started as a freshman for Wake in 2018 before going down with an injury late in the season. Jamie Newman took over the offense then and held the job through much of 2019. Hartman regained the starting job in 2020 and accounted for 65 touchdowns in 23 games since.

We'll see how the absence of the veteran signal caller impacts Wake Forest on and off the football field, but let's hope for the best for Hartman moving forward.