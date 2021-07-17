Record Bass Caught at Lake Oahe in South Dakota

We all have a dream of one day catching "the big one", but usually our stories are bigger than the fish.

For one man this weekend, his story will be matched by a record to prove he truly caught "the big one".

Get our free mobile app

According to South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, a record smallmouth bass was caught in the state on Friday.

The department reported GFP Fisheries biologists verified the species and its size for a new state record.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks took to Facebook to make the announcement.

The water monster caught at Lake Oahe near Pierre, ended up weighing 7 pounds, 4.7 ounces and was almost 21 inches long.

Congratulations to Troy Diede of Sioux Falls who landed the big bass and put his name in the record books.

As noted in the post from the GFP, the bass was released back into the water, so go try and track it down, because after its dinner tonight, it could be a new state record tomorrow.

For more information on the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department or for more information on places to fish throughout the state, you can visit their website.