Red Sox Take 2-1 ALCS Lead

BOSTON -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora called it "close to a perfect game" played by his team in defeating the Houston Astros 12-3 in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night.

Once again, their offense was the story. It was dominant.

"Offensively, this is the best we've been the whole season, and they're locked in right now," Cora said after the Red Sox took a 2-1 series lead. "The preparation, it's a lot better right now. The communication is a lot better."

Everyone is contributing, and it's translating on the field, where first baseman Kyle Schwarber's second-inning grand slam, on a 3-0 pitch from Jose Urquidy, broke the game open on Monday.

It was one of 11 hits, giving the Red Sox six straight playoff games of 10 or more hits. That had never been done in a single postseason.

Meanwhile, the Astros are searching for answers on the mound while pitching coach Brent Strom is concerned about his pitchers tipping their pitches.

"We just have to do a better job of watching what our pitchers do and getting ahead in the count," Strom said.

Game-4 between the Astros & Red Sox is tonight on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM.