Reeling Packers Lose Star Pass Rusher Gary for Season

Injuries early and often was the theme of the Packers latest rough loss to the Detroit Lions on the road.

While fans wait for the final diagnosis on many of the Packers injuries from Sunday, one player's injury is confirmed to be very serious.

Rashan Gary, who was in the midst of a breakout season, tore his ACL on Sunday, and he will miss the remainder of the season.

Here is the Tweet from Ian Rapoport confirming the news:

Since entering the league, Gary has continuously progressed to be the Packers top edge rusher, and had 6.0 sacks through the teams first 9 games.

The former Michigan Wolverine star has 22.5 sacks over his four year career, but the injury will end his 2022 campaign.

Gary was one of many Packers injured in Sunday's loss, as Eric Stokes, Aaron Jones, Jon Runyan Jr., and Romeo Doubs are just a handful of starters that missed time due to injury in Detroit.

The Packers are now 3-6 on the season and will be without Gary and undoubtedly others for Sunday's home contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources: Ian Rapoport Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

