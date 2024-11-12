Regional Rankings Revealed: Sioux Falls&#8217; Path to Playoffs in Sight

Regional Rankings Revealed: Sioux Falls’ Path to Playoffs in Sight

The newest and final regional rankings of the season are out for DII football across the country, and we have good news for both of the Sioux Falls based programs.

Augustana's good news is that they won this past week and remain very highly thought of ahead of their regular season finale on Saturday.

The Vikings appear to be in position to make the postseason with a win or a loss on Saturday, but that won't stop them from getting the best seeding possible.

The Vikings come in at #2 in the latest rankings, trailing just CSU-Pueblo.

As for the USF Cougars, their easiest path was to take down Augie last week, and with the 6-point loss, their chances took a hit.

The good news is they are not out of it. USF is currently the 8th ranked team, with the top 7 earning a playoff spot. Here are the rankings:

RKSUPER REGION FOURDII RecIn-RegLW
1CSU Pueblo (RMAC)9-19-01
2Augustana (NSIC)8-18-12
3Minnesota State (NSIC)8-28-23
4Angelo State (LSC)8-28-05
5Western Colorado (RMAC)9-19-14
6Central Washington (LSC)7-27-26
7Bemidji State (NSIC)7-37-3NR
8Sioux Falls (NSIC)6-36-37
9Colorado Mesa (RMAC)7-37-39
10Colorado School of Mines (RMAC)7-37-310

Dropped out: #8 Western Oregon (LSC)

Augustana takes on Bemidji State on the road on Saturday, a 1:00 kick time, while USF plays host to Southwest Minnesota State here in Sioux Falls, a 1:00 start time for Senior Day.

Best case: Augustana helps out their rival by taking down Bemidji while USF takes care of business and both teams get in. If Bemidji manages a home win, USF can only hope for additional chaos further up the rankings.

Don't miss any of the action this weekend! For the latest on both of our area DII programs, visit the official site links below.

Sources: NorthernSun.orgUSF Cougars and GoAugie.com

