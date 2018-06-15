Registration Open for 2018 Augustana Basketball Golf Tournament

If you ever wanted to have the opportunity to beat Augustana head coach Tom Billeter in golf, you have the chance to do so at the Augustana basketball golf tournament.

Augustana's basketball team will host its seventh annual event at Spring Creek in Harrisburg on Friday, September 7. A shotgun start will take place at 2:00 PM that afternoon.

Individual prices are $100 per person, or at a discounted rate of $75 for alumni in the Augustana graduating classes of 2015, 2016, and 2017. Registration includes access to the driving range, 18 holes of golf with a cart, dinner, and prizes that will be awarded.

Registration is open and available online here. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses that are interested. Any questions can be directed towards assistant coach Chad Hettermann by phone at 605-274-5290 or by email at chad.hetterman@augie.edu.

The Vikings are coming off a 16-14 overall record during the 2017-18 season. Augustana will open their basketball season at the beginning of November.