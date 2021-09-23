The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired president of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas after reports claim he had an extramarital affair with a female member of the Timberwolves staff.

The Bleacher Report is reporting that Rosas wasn't released of his duties because of the Timberwolves continued struggles on the court, but yet his affair off the court is was caused by his dismissal.

That report goes into detail that the new ownership group of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez was made aware of photographic evidence of the relationship and decided to fire Rosas for his transgressions.

It was as if Rosas had been great in his role of President either, making this probably a fairly easy decision for Glen Taylor and the new owners as well.

Since arriving in Minnesota two years ago, Rosas was tagged with turning the franchise around, and instead, they have continued to be a bottom team in the Western Conference.

This week, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been linked to a potential trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for All-Star Ben Simmons and it will be interesting to see if this slows down those conversations with the uncertainty in the front office for the Wolves.

Sachin Gupta who was banned from the facility by Rosas recently has been named the interim President of Basketball Operations with the team saying they will conduct a search for a new full-time hire.

