Both teams could lay claim to a never-say-die attitude, but the Sioux Falls Skyforce were the ones on top at the end downing the Salt Lake City Stars 112-108 Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The two teams stayed within arm’s length of each other the whole game. Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith says contributions up and down the lineup helped secure the victory.

"I thought Kadeem Jack was great all game. Tony (Mitchell) was good in the second half. LD (Larry Drew II) at the end of the second quarter changed the game for us in a way that we got back in it and got us ready to make a move. Matt Williams didn't shoot the ball well, but his spacing out on the court allowed us to make things happen. Alonzo (Gee)'s defense was great. I thought everyone that went in there played well.

Skyforce guard Jalen Bradley was one of those called upon to maximize their contribution when asked to do so, crediting everyone’s effort in slowing down the Stars.

"Tonight we had to put together a team effort on defense. They made a lot of tough shots especially in the fourth to make a little comeback. We were able to get enough stops to get the win."

Bradley’s eight points off the bench came during a second quarter when the Skyforce struggled at first but reeled off 11 straight points to close the half. Drew II scored 25 to lead Sioux Falls (14-14). Jack stormed the offensive glass on the way to 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Two former Iowa State Cyclones led the Stars (4-25) as Naz Mitrou-Long had 22 points and Georges Niang put in 21. Three other Stars were in twin figures with Isaiah Cousins (19 points, 7 assists), Tony Bradley (18 points, 9 rebounds) and Chane Behanan (11 points) in that category.

Both teams will play road games on Friday. Sioux Falls is at Fort Wayne while Salt Lake City will continue west to meet the Agua Caliente Clippers.