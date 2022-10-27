‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls

The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, the guys had the pleasure of visiting with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang.

Here is the entirety of the interview, as Vogelgesang gives us a background on the foundation, and also previews the charitable event coming up on Saturday:

The event on Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon will feature entertainment, a Skyforce intrasquad scrimmage, NBA mascots, door prizes, contests, and more.

Doors open a 5pm at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon. For more information about the event, giveaways, and more, visit the original article here.

Source: ESPNSiouxFalls

