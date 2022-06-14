Rodney Carrington Coming to Sioux Falls

Fan-favorite comedian Rodney Carrington is coming to Sioux Falls on September 9, 2022 for one night only. One of the top 10 comedians of the last two decades will be at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. HIs new tour, Rodney Carrington: Let Me In, will sell out fast so grab tickets early.

With albums and tours named Morning Wood, Nutsack, and C'mon Laugh You Bastards, it should come as no surprise that this is for mature audiences only.

Carrington made is acting debut in 2004 in a sitcom that resembled his real life. It aired on ABC for two seasons.

The main details:

Washington Pavilion's Mary W Sommervold Hall Friday, September 9, 2022 @ 7:00pm

Sioux Falls Presale Opportunity: Thursday, June 16 at 10:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M. Central. Use code: BEER

Public Onsale: Friday, June 17 at 10:00 A.M. Central

