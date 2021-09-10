Sam Hunt Concert in Sioux Falls Rescheduled to 2022

You can add another concert to the 2022 schedule as another concert in Sioux Falls has been rescheduled to next year.

The Sam Hunt concert scheduled for September 17 in Sioux Falls has been rescheduled to 2022.

Hunt's concert was coinciding with the 2021 Sanford International and you could actually get tickets to the concert and golf tournament in one package.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to move the concert back a year, while still going forward with the golf tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Fans who purchased tickets to the concert will receive a email from the Sanford International on options for 2022.

Although this is a disappointment, the Sanford International is primed to have another huge year out at the Minnehaha Country Club September 13-19.

Fans will be able to attend the Pro-AM on Thursday and then throughout the tournament from Friday to Sunday.

Patrons will be encouraged to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated.

For more information on the Sanford International, the star-studded list of participants and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.