It's like taking a page out of the World Cup. 25 varsity volleyball teams from around South Dakota and Iowa will play in a huge tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Sanford Pentagon High School Volleyball Invitational Tournament takes place on Saturday, September 22. For one full day, teams across the state and also from Iowa will play for two separate division championships. Teams will be split up into two divisions, and then further split into three or four different pools. Each team will have to play two games within their pool to advance to the knockout round.

The current (as of September 11, 2018) top-three teams from Class B will be participating in the tournament. Northwestern (#1), Warner (#2), and Ethan (#3) will all be in the "blue division". Dell Rapids, Class A #4, will also be in the same division. Other teams from South Dakota include Parker, Freeman, Madison, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton, Sioux Valley, Parkson, and more.

Teams that are making a trip from Iowa include Western Christian, Spirit Lake, and Central Lyon.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults, $5 for ages five-17, and free for anyone four and younger. Those interested can purchase tickets at the door the day of the event. Matches will begin at 9:00 AM.

Blue Division

Pool A

Northwestern

Freeman Public

Rapid Central

Parker

Pool B

Spirit Lake

Aberdeen Roncalli

Chester

Madison

Pool C

Warner

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton

Dell Rapids

Central Lyon

Pool D

Western Christian

Hitchcock-Tulare

Groton

Ethan

Orange Division

Pool A

Sioux Valley

Irene-Wakonda

Parkston

Pool B

Hanson

Colman-Egan

Great Plains Lutheran

Pool C