Saquon Barkley 2 TDs, Eagles Ice Commanders
PHILADELPHIA -- — Jalen Hurts rolled over, face down, and grabbed his helmet. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback's head was spiked into the turf by Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu in the second quarter and bounced off the ground. Hurts was evaluated for a concussion — “I guess I beat the protocol,” he quipped — and stayed in the game.
After three quarters of uninspired offense by the Eagles, Barkley and Hurts led them to 20 points in the fourth.
The Eagles (8-2) won their sixth straight since their bye. Fans cheered when Hurts ran out of the tunnel for the second half, and he finished with 221 yards passing.
Daniels, who finished 22 of 32 for 191 yards and a late touchdown pass, was intercepted by safety Reed Blankenship on Washington's next play. A dozen seconds later, Barkley finished off the Commanders (7-4) with a 39-yard touchdown run.
With 1,137 rushing yards through 10 games, Barkley moved ahead of Baltimore's Derrick Henry for the NFL lead.
The Commanders play four of their next five games at home, starting November 24 against Dallas. The Eagles play another night game on November 24 at the Los Angeles Rams.