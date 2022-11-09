Saving Teens&#8217; Lives At Sioux Falls Safety Village Crash Clinic

Saving Teens’ Lives At Sioux Falls Safety Village Crash Clinic

This is the kind of class I wish they would have had when I was a kid. I would have known a whole lot more about cars if I had taken something like this. It could have prevented some of the numerous annoying issues that have come up!

If you have a teen (age 14 to 18) who is just embarking on their driving career, this class at the Safety Village of South Dakota, this Saturday, November 12, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM, is one you need to get them in.

This C.R.A.S.H (Car Repair and Safety Help) Clinic for teens is so worth it, even at twice the price! And the price is $50. (Lunch is included).

Pre-registration is required by calling 605-334-7233. If you'd like to get your teen into this one-day course, but simply can't afford it, scholarships are available.

Here is just some of what will be covered in the class:

  • Basic car maintenance (Each student receives a roadside hazard kit)
  • What’s under the hood
  • How to change a tire
  • Dashboard Icons
  • Safe backing
  • What to do in an emergency
  • Laws of the road
  • The dangers of impaired and distracted driving
  • Rural and winter driving

Only a few spots are left in this class, so hurry and call 605-334-7233.

For more information see Safety Village of South Dakota online.

