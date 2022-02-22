School Closings & Delays Due To Winter Storm

School delays and cancellations: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Armour School District - Opening Late at 10:30 AM

Avon School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Beresford School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Bon Homme - Opening Late 2 hours

Boyden-Hull School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

Canistota School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

Central Lyon School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Chamberlain School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Colome School District - Delayed 2 hours

Dakota Christian High School - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

DeSmet School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

Deubrook School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Elkton School District - Closed Tuesday

Ethan School District - 10:00 AM late start

Freeman Academy - 10:00 AM late start

Freeman School District - 10:00 AM late start

Gayville-Volin School District - Opening Late 2 hours

George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 hours

Hanson School District - 10:00 AM late start

Inwood Christian School - Opening Late 2 hours

Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Marion School District - Delayed 2 hours

Mitchell Christian - Delayed 2 hours

Parkston School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Plankinton School District - Delayed 2 hours

Scotland School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Sioux Center School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Tripp-Delmont School District - Delayed 2 hours

Viborg-Hurley School District - Opening Late 2 hours

West Lyon Community School - Delayed 2 hours

Yankton School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Road Conditions

I-29 Closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border.

