School Closings & Delays Due To Winter Storm

School delays and cancellations: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Armour School District - Opening Late at 10:30 AM
Avon School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Beresford School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Bon Homme - Opening Late 2 hours
Boyden-Hull School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
Canistota School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
Central Lyon School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Chamberlain School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Colome School District - Delayed 2 hours
Dakota Christian High School - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
DeSmet School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
Deubrook School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Elkton School District - Closed Tuesday
Ethan School District - 10:00 AM late start
Freeman Academy - 10:00 AM late start
Freeman School District - 10:00 AM late start
Gayville-Volin School District - Opening Late 2 hours
George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 hours
Hanson School District - 10:00 AM late start
Inwood Christian School - Opening Late 2 hours
Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Marion School District - Delayed 2 hours
Mitchell Christian - Delayed 2 hours
Parkston School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Plankinton School District - Delayed 2 hours
Scotland School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Sioux Center School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Tripp-Delmont School District - Delayed 2 hours
Viborg-Hurley School District - Opening Late 2 hours
West Lyon Community School - Delayed 2 hours
Yankton School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Road Conditions

I-29 Closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border.

