School Delays and Closings For Thursday, January 5
Alcester-Hudson School District - 2 HR Late Start
Arlington School District - 2 HR Late Start
Avon School District - Closed
Baltic School District - 2 HR Late Start
Beresford School District - 2 HR Late Start
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Brandon Valley School District - 2 HR Late Start
Bridgewater-Emery School District - Closed
Canistota School District - Closed
Canton School District - 2 HR Late Start
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Chester School District - 2 HR Late Start
Coleman-Egan School District - 2 HR Late Start
Dakota Christian High School -Closed
Dakota Wesleyan University - 2 HR Late Start
DeSmet School District - 2 HR Late Start
Dell Rapids School District - 2 HR Late Start
Dell Rapids St. Mary's - 2 HR Late Start
Elkton School District - 90-Minute Late Start
Ethan School District - Closed
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
Freeman School District - Closed
Garretson School District - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - 2 HR Late Start
George/Little Rock School District - 2 HR Late Start
Hanson School District - Closed
Harrisburg School District - 2 HR Late Start
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - 2 HR Late Start
Inwood Christian School District - 2 HR Late Start
Irene-Wakonda School District - 2 HR Late Start
Lennox School District - 2 HR Late Start
LifeScape Adult Services - Closed
Madison School District - 2 HR Late Start
Marion School District - Closed
McCook Central School District - Closed
Menno School District - Closed
Mitchell School District - Closed
Mitchell Christian School - 2 HR Late Start
Mitchell Technical College - Closed
Montrose School District- Closed
Oldham-Ramona School District - 2 HR Late Start
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Plankinton School District - 2 HR Late Start
Scotland School District - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - 2 HR Late Start
Sioux Falls School District - 2 HR Late Start
South Central School - Closed
Tea Area School District - 2 HR Late Start
Tri-Valley School District - Closed
Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon School - 2 HR Late Start
Active Generations - NO Meals on Wheels
Road Conditions