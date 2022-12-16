School Delays and Closings Friday, December 16

Alcester-Hudson - Closed
Arlington - Closed
Avon - Closed
Augustana University - 2 HR Late Start
Baltic - Closed
Beresford - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed
Bon Homme - Closed
Brandon Valley - Closed
Bridgewater-Emery - Closed
Brookings - Closed
Canistota - Closed
Canton - Closed
Centerville - Closed
Central Lyon - Closed
Chamberlain - Closed
Chester Area - Closed
Coleman-Egan - Closed
Dakota Christian - Closed
Dakota Wesleyan - Closed
Dell Rapids - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
DeSmet - Closed
Elkton - Closed
Ethan - Closed
Flandreau - Closed
Freeman Academy -Closed
Freeman - Closed
Garretson - Closed
Gayville-Volin - Closed
George-Little Rock - 2 HR Late Start
Hanson - Closed
Harrisburg - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek - Closed
Inwood Christian - Closed
Irene-Wakonda - Closed
Lennox - Closed
Madison - Closed
Marion - Closed
McCook Central - Closed
Menno - Closed
Mitchell Christian - Closed
Mitchell School - Closed
Mitchell Technical Institute - Closed
Montrose School - Closed
Oldham-Ramona - Closed
Parkston - Closed
Plankinton - Closed
Rutland - Closed
Scotland - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran - Closed
Sioux Falls School District - Closed
Sioux Valley - Closed
Southeast Technical - 10:00 AM Start
Southwest Minnesota State - 10:00 AM Start
Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed
Tea Area - Closed
Tri-Valley - Closed
Tripp-Delmont - Closed
University of Sioux Falls - 10 AM Start
Vermillion - 2 HR Late Start
Volga Christian - Closed
Wagner - Closed
West Central - Closed
West Lyon - Closed
Yankton - Closed

Active Generations - Closed, No Meals of Wheels

Snow Alert

City of Beresford
City of Brandon
City of Colton
City of Crooks
City of Dell Rapids
City of Garretson
City of Luverne
City of Parker
City of Volga

Road Conditions

