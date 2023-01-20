School Delays and Closings Friday, January 20

School delays and cancellations for Friday, January 20, 2023.

Alcester-Hudson School District - 2 HR Late Start

Avon School District - 2 HR Late Start

Beresford School District - 2 HR Late Start

Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start

Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start

Canton School District - 2 HR Late Start

Centerville School District - 10:00 AM Start

Central Lyon School District - 2 HR Late Start

Edgerton High School - Closed

Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start

Gayville-Volin School District - 2 HR Late Start

George/Little Rock School District - 2 HR Late Start

Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start

Inwood Christian School - 2 HR Late Start

Irene-Wakonda School District - 10:15 AM Start

McCook Central School District - 2 HR Late Start

Montrose School District - 2 HR Late Start

West Lyon Community School - 2 HR Late Start

