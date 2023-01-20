School Delays and Closings Friday, January 20
School delays and cancellations for Friday, January 20, 2023.
Alcester-Hudson School District - 2 HR Late Start
Avon School District - 2 HR Late Start
Beresford School District - 2 HR Late Start
Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start
Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start
Canton School District - 2 HR Late Start
Centerville School District - 10:00 AM Start
Central Lyon School District - 2 HR Late Start
Edgerton High School - Closed
Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start
Gayville-Volin School District - 2 HR Late Start
George/Little Rock School District - 2 HR Late Start
Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start
Inwood Christian School - 2 HR Late Start
Irene-Wakonda School District - 10:15 AM Start
McCook Central School District - 2 HR Late Start
Montrose School District - 2 HR Late Start
West Lyon Community School - 2 HR Late Start
Road Conditions