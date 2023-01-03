School Delays and Closings January 3

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Arlington School District - Closed
Augustana University - Closed
Baltic School District - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed
Brandon Valley School District - Closed
Bridgewater-Emery School District - Closed
Canistota - Closed
Centerville School District - Closed
Colman-Egan School District - Closed
Chester Area School District - Closed
Dakota State University - Closed
Dakota Wesleyan University - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Elkton School District - Closed
Ethan School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
Hanson School District - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
LifeScape Adult Services - Closed
Luverne School District - Closed
Marion School District - Closed
McCook Central School District - Closed
Mitchell Technical College - Closed
Montrose School District - Closed
Northwest Iowa Community College - Closed
Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Plankinton School District - Closed
Scotland School District - Closed
Sioux Falls Christian Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls School District - Closed
Southeast Tech - Closed
Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed
Tea Area School District - Closed
Tri-Valley School District - Closed
Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed
University of Sioux Falls - Closed
Wagner School District - Closed
Yankton School District - Closed

Businesses:

Active Generations - Closed
Lincoln County Courthouse -Closed
Minnehaha County Administration - Closed
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society - Closed
Turner County Courthouse - Closed

Road Conditions

