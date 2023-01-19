UPDATE: Schools Now Closing, Delayed Start Thursday, January 19
School delays and cancellations - Thursday, January 19
Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed
Avon School District - Closed
Augustana University - Delayed 2 Hours
Baltic School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Beresford School District - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Delayed 2 Hours
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Brandon Valley School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Bridgewater School District - 10:00 AM Start
Canistota School District - Closed
Canton School District - Closed
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Chamberlain School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Dell Rapids School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Dell Rapids St. Mary's - Delayed 2 Hours
Elk Point-Jefferson School District- Closed
Ethan School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Freeman Academy - Closed
Freeman School District - Closed
Garretson School District - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - Closed
George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Hanson School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Harrisburg School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Hills-Beaver Creek - Closed
Inwood Christian - Closed
Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
Marion School District - Closed
McCook Central School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Mitchell School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Mitchell Christian - Delayed 2 Hours
Montrose School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening 10:00 AM
Parker School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Parkston School District - Closed
Plankinton - Delayed 2 Hours
Scotland School District - Closed
Siout Fall Christian School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Delayed 2 Hours
Sioux Falls School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Stewart School of Hairstyling - Delayed 90 Minutes
Tea School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Tripp-Delmont School District
Try-Valley School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Vermillion School District - Closed
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
Wagnor School District - Delayed 2 Hours
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon School District - Closed
Yankton School District - Closed
Snow Alert
City of Alcester
City of Beresford
City of Brandon
City of Canton
City of Crooks
City of Dell Rapids
City of Garretson
City of Harrisburg
City of Hartford
City of Marion
City of Parker
City of Sioux Falls
City of Tea
City of Tyndall
