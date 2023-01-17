School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start
Brookings School District - 2 HR Late Start
Chester School District- 2 HR Late Start
Coleman-Egan School District- 2 HR Late Start
Dell Rapids School District - 2 HR Late Start
Dell Rapids St. Mary's - 2 HR Late Start
Elkton School District - 90-Minute Late Start
Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start
Madison Central School District - 2 HR Late Start
Oldham-Ramona School District - 2 HR Late Start
Rutland School District - 90-Minute Late Start
Sioux Valley Christian - 90-Minute Late Start
Tri-Valley School District - 2 HR Late Start

