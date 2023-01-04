School Delays and Closings Wednesday, January 4, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed

Arlington School District - Closed

Armour School District - Closed

Baltic School District - Closed

Beresford School District - Closed

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed

Bon Homme School District - Closed

Brandon Valley School District - Closed

Brookings School District - Closed

Canistota School District - Closed

Canton School District - Closed

Carroll Institute - Closed

Centerville School District - Closed

Central Lyon School District - Closed

Chester Area School District - Closed

Colome School District - Closed

Dakota Christian High School - Closed

Dakota State University - Closed

Dakota Wesleyan University - Closed

Dell Rapids School District - Closed

Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed

Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours

Ethan School District - Closed

Flandreau School District - Closed

Freeman Academy - Closed

Freeman School District - Closed

Garretson School District - Closed

Gayville-Volin School District - Closed

Hanson School District - Closed

Harrisburg School District - Closed

Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed

Howard School District - Closed

Inwood Christian School - Closed

Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed

Lennox School District - Closed

Luverne School District - Closed

Madison Central School District - Closed

Marion School District - Closed

McCook Central School District - Closed

Menno School District - Closed

Mitchell School District - Closed

Mitchell Technical College - Closed

Montrose School District - Closed

Northwest Iowa Community College - Closed

Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed

Parker School District - Closed

Parkston School District - Closed

Pipestone Area Schools - Closed

Plankinton School District - Closed

Rutland School District - Closed

Scotland School District - Closed

Sioux Falls Christian Schools - Closed

Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed

Sioux Falls School District - Closed

Sioux Valley School District - Closed

South Central School - Closed

Southeast Tech - Closed

Southwest Minnesota State University - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM

Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed

Tea School District - Closed

Tri-Valley School District - Closed

Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed

University of Sioux Falls - Classes Online

Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed

Volga Christian School - Closed

West Central School District - Closed

West Lyon Community School - Closed

Westside Christian School - Closed

Yankton School District - Closed

Businesses:

Active Generations - Closed

LifeScape Adult Services - Closed

Minnehaha County Administration - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours

Raven Industries Sioux Falls Industrial Park Location - Closed

Runnings-Sioux Falls - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM

Social Security Administration - Closed

Snow Alert

City of Beresford

City of Brandon

City of Brookings

City of Colton

City of Dell Rapids

City of Garretson

City of Hartford

City of Luverne, MN

City of Madison

City of Parker

City of Salem

City of Sioux Falls

City of Tyndall

City of Volga

Road Conditions