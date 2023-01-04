School Delays and Closings Wednesday, January 4, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed
Arlington School District - Closed
Armour School District - Closed
Baltic School District - Closed
Beresford School District - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Brandon Valley School District - Closed
Brookings School District - Closed
Canistota School District - Closed
Canton School District - Closed
Carroll Institute - Closed
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Chester Area School District - Closed
Colome School District - Closed
Dakota Christian High School - Closed
Dakota State University - Closed
Dakota Wesleyan University - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours
Ethan School District - Closed
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
Freeman School District - Closed
Garretson School District - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - Closed
Hanson School District - Closed
Harrisburg School District - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed
Howard School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
Luverne School District - Closed
Madison Central School District - Closed
Marion School District - Closed
McCook Central School District - Closed
Menno School District - Closed
Mitchell School District - Closed
Mitchell Technical College - Closed
Montrose School District - Closed
Northwest Iowa Community College - Closed
Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Pipestone Area Schools - Closed
Plankinton School District - Closed
Rutland School District - Closed
Scotland School District - Closed
Sioux Falls Christian Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls School District - Closed
Sioux Valley School District - Closed
South Central School - Closed
Southeast Tech - Closed
Southwest Minnesota State University - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM
Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed
Tea School District - Closed
Tri-Valley School District - Closed
Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed
University of Sioux Falls - Classes Online
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
Volga Christian School - Closed
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Closed
Westside Christian School - Closed
Yankton School District - Closed
Businesses:
Active Generations - Closed
LifeScape Adult Services - Closed
Minnehaha County Administration - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours
Raven Industries Sioux Falls Industrial Park Location - Closed
Runnings-Sioux Falls - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM
Social Security Administration - Closed
City of Beresford
City of Brandon
City of Brookings
City of Colton
City of Dell Rapids
City of Garretson
City of Hartford
City of Luverne, MN
City of Madison
City of Parker
City of Salem
City of Sioux Falls
City of Tyndall
City of Volga
Road Conditions