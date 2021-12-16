Schools Starting Late After Big Storm Passes
Several schools in South Dakota will have a late start after Thursday's big storm that moved through bringing thunderstorms, high winds, rain, and snow.
School delays for Thursday, December 16, 2021
Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Armour School District - Opening at 10:00 AM
Beresford School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening at 10:00 AM
Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Canton School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Central Lyons School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
Chamberlain School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Colman-Egan School District - Opening Late 1 hour
Colome School District- Opening Late 1 hour
Elkton School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
Ethan School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
Flandreau School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes
Freeman Academy - Opening Late 2 hours
Freeman School District - Opening Late 2 hours
George-Little Rock - Opening Late 2 hours
Hanson School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM
Inwood Christian - Opening Late 2 hours
Marion School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Mitchell Christian School - Opening Late 2 hours
Mitchell School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Mitchell Technical Institute - Opening Late 2 hours
Parkston School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Scotland School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Southwest Minnesota State - Opening at 9:45 AM
Tripp-Delmont School District - Opening Late 2 hours
West Lyon School District - Opening Late 2 hours
Road Conditions