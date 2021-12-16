Schools Starting Late After Big Storm Passes

Several schools in South Dakota will have a late start after Thursday's big storm that moved through bringing thunderstorms, high winds, rain, and snow.

School delays for Thursday, December 16, 2021

Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Armour School District - Opening at 10:00 AM

Beresford School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening at 10:00 AM

Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Canton School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Central Lyons School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

Chamberlain School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Colman-Egan School District - Opening Late 1 hour

Colome School District- Opening Late 1 hour

Elkton School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

Ethan School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

Flandreau School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes

Freeman Academy - Opening Late 2 hours

Freeman School District - Opening Late 2 hours

George-Little Rock - Opening Late 2 hours

Hanson School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM

Inwood Christian - Opening Late 2 hours

Marion School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Mitchell Christian School - Opening Late 2 hours

Mitchell School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Mitchell Technical Institute - Opening Late 2 hours

Parkston School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Scotland School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Southwest Minnesota State - Opening at 9:45 AM

Tripp-Delmont School District - Opening Late 2 hours

West Lyon School District - Opening Late 2 hours

