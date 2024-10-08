Major Shakeup in 11AA Headlines Latest South Dakota FB Poll

We've been waiting for a major shakeup in the South Dakota High School football rankings, and we've got it this week.

Said shakeup came in Class 11AA this week, where we not only have a new top team, but 4 of the top 5 spots are changed.

Surprisingly, there are no teams new to the rankings this week in the Class, but a lot of teams moved up or down respectively.

Here are the latest rankings from SD Media:

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (21) 6-0 113 1

2. Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 94 3

3. Lincoln 5-1 67 2

4. Jefferson 5-1 48 4

5. O’Gorman 2-4 22 5

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Brookings (18) 5-1 110 2

2. Spearfish (3) 5-1 87 5

3. Yankton (2) 4-2 63 3

4. Watertown 4-2 55 1

5. Tea Area 4-2 30 4

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (23) 6-0 115 1

2. Lennox 5-1 90 2

3. Dell Rapids 5-1 70 3

4. Dakota Valley 4-2 47 4

5. West Central 3-3 16 5

Receiving votes: Madison 4, Canton 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (21) 6-0 113 1

2. Sioux Valley (2) 6-0 89 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 5-1 72 3

4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5-1 43 4

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-2 25 5

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 3.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (20) 6-0 112 1

2. Hamlin (3) 7-0 95 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 67 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 41 4

5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5-1 12 5

Receiving votes: Hill City 8, Kimball/White Lake 6, Leola/Frederick Area 4.

Class 9A

1. Howard (22) 6-0 114 1

2. Wall (1) 6-0 85 2

3. Warner 6-0 70 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 6-0 51 4

5. Harding County/Bison 6-1 25 5

Class 9B

1. Avon (23) 6-0 115 1

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-0 91 2

3. Faulkton Area 4-2 68 3

4. Sully Buttes 5-1 39 4

5. Canistota 4-2 18 5

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 13, Kadoka Area 1.

Check out your team's schedule and results thus far at GoBoundSD!

Source: GoBoundSD