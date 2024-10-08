Major Shakeup in 11AA Headlines Latest South Dakota FB Poll
We've been waiting for a major shakeup in the South Dakota High School football rankings, and we've got it this week.
Said shakeup came in Class 11AA this week, where we not only have a new top team, but 4 of the top 5 spots are changed.
Surprisingly, there are no teams new to the rankings this week in the Class, but a lot of teams moved up or down respectively.
Here are the latest rankings from SD Media:
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (21) 6-0 113 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 94 3
3. Lincoln 5-1 67 2
4. Jefferson 5-1 48 4
5. O’Gorman 2-4 22 5
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.
Class 11AA
1. Brookings (18) 5-1 110 2
2. Spearfish (3) 5-1 87 5
3. Yankton (2) 4-2 63 3
4. Watertown 4-2 55 1
5. Tea Area 4-2 30 4
Class 11A
1. SF Christian (23) 6-0 115 1
2. Lennox 5-1 90 2
3. Dell Rapids 5-1 70 3
4. Dakota Valley 4-2 47 4
5. West Central 3-3 16 5
Receiving votes: Madison 4, Canton 3.
Class 11B
1. Winner (21) 6-0 113 1
2. Sioux Valley (2) 6-0 89 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 5-1 72 3
4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5-1 43 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-2 25 5
Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 3.
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (20) 6-0 112 1
2. Hamlin (3) 7-0 95 2
3. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 67 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 41 4
5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5-1 12 5
Receiving votes: Hill City 8, Kimball/White Lake 6, Leola/Frederick Area 4.
Class 9A
1. Howard (22) 6-0 114 1
2. Wall (1) 6-0 85 2
3. Warner 6-0 70 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 6-0 51 4
5. Harding County/Bison 6-1 25 5
Class 9B
1. Avon (23) 6-0 115 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-0 91 2
3. Faulkton Area 4-2 68 3
4. Sully Buttes 5-1 39 4
5. Canistota 4-2 18 5
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 13, Kadoka Area 1.
Source: GoBoundSD
Source: GoBoundSD
